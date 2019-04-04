



HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Acme Supermarket in Havertown is celebrating a big winner. Laura Canci won $30,000 as part of Acme’s Collect & Win Monopoly game.

Since February, Acme customers have been collecting game tickets and matching markers to prizes on the game board.

Canci actually won two jet skis, but she is taking the cash instead. She says the money is already spent.

“We’re going to Italy for my brother’s wedding so we’re paying for our trip to Italy,” Canci said.

Canci says she “thought it was a scam” when she found out she had won.

Canci was chosen as the winner out of the millions of online entries nationwide.