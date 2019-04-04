VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters in Cumberland County, New Jersey are battling flames at a recycling plant. The fire started Thursday at Giordano’s Recycling and Scrap Metal at 110 North Mill Rd. in Vineland, just after noon.

Fire officials say cardboard piles burning inside and outside the commercial structure are fueling the fire.

The fire reached three-alarms, just 15 minutes after the initial call came in.

There have been no reported injuries.

There is no word on what started the fire.