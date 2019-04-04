  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Vineland News

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters in Cumberland County, New Jersey are battling flames at a recycling plant. The fire started Thursday at Giordano’s Recycling and Scrap Metal at 110 North Mill Rd. in Vineland, just after noon.

Fire officials say cardboard piles burning inside and outside the commercial structure are fueling the fire.

The fire reached three-alarms, just 15 minutes after the initial call came in.

There have been no reported injuries.

There is no word on what started the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s