



In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Parlour

If you’re going to get a burger in Minneapolis (that’s not a jucy lucy) then just go here. This simple yet outstanding cheeseburger is on anyone’s “best in the city” list. Take one bite and you’ll see why.

Black Sheep Pizza

Craving pizza? Head to Black Sheep. Not too basic, not too fancy, the spot just packs flavor into its coal-fired pizzas, whether it be the benchmark cheese and sauce (No. 1) or the spicy and savory Persian beef, feta and harissa (No. 12).

Bar La Grassa

Need Italian food beyond pizza? Here’s your spot. Bring your friends and order the soft eggs and lobster bruschetta, the cauliflower and orange gnocchi, and the pasta negra with sea urchin and mussels.

Zen Box Izakaya

Hungry for a different kind of comfort food? Get ramen, dumplings and sake at Zen Box, which is located less than a 10 minute walk from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Smack Shack

The Midwest isn’t known for seafood, but this place is a favorite – it actually started as a food truck. Try the Smack Shack lobster roll and the lobster guacamole.