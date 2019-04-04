



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials are celebrating the launch of Philadelphia’s new official government-issued photo ID. It’s called PHL City ID and will serve as an alternative form of identification for residents who don’t have state-issued ID cards, such as driver’s licenses.

Members of the public will be able to apply for the new ID card starting Thursday.

The ID can be used for the following:

As identification within Philadelphia

To sign in to schools and City buildings

To access recreation centers

To interact with Philadelphia police

As a Free Library card

For other situations where they need identification

Cardholders also have access to benefits, discounts, and memberships through City partnerships with:

Cultural institutions

Entertainment venues

Healthcare providers

Local businesses

Local sports teams

Museums

The cards cost $5 for someone 13–17 years old, $10 for someone 18–64 years old, and free for everyone 65 and older.

To apply for a card, you must live in Philadelphia, be able to prove your identity and address, and be 13 years of age or older.

For more information on how to apply for a PHL City ID, click here.