Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials are celebrating the launch of Philadelphia’s new official government-issued photo ID. It’s called PHL City ID and will serve as an alternative form of identification for residents who don’t have state-issued ID cards, such as driver’s licenses.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials are celebrating the launch of Philadelphia’s new official government-issued photo ID. It’s called PHL City ID and will serve as an alternative form of identification for residents who don’t have state-issued ID cards, such as driver’s licenses.
Members of the public will be able to apply for the new ID card starting Thursday.
The ID can be used for the following:
- As identification within Philadelphia
- To sign in to schools and City buildings
- To access recreation centers
- To interact with Philadelphia police
- As a Free Library card
- For other situations where they need identification
Cardholders also have access to benefits, discounts, and memberships through City partnerships with:
- Cultural institutions
- Entertainment venues
- Healthcare providers
- Local businesses
- Local sports teams
- Museums
The cards cost $5 for someone 13–17 years old, $10 for someone 18–64 years old, and free for everyone 65 and older.
To apply for a card, you must live in Philadelphia, be able to prove your identity and address, and be 13 years of age or older.
For more information on how to apply for a PHL City ID, click here.