UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The body of a 73-year-old man was found Thursday in the Delaware canal in Bucks County. Authorities say a call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a person found face down in the river in Upper Makefield Township.

Authorities say the body of Leland Smeltz was found in the Delaware canal, along Taylorsville Road, just south of Route 532.

Upper Makefield Police say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Police say Smeltz was from Langhorne.

It’s not known yet how he ended up in the water.

Police are investigating the death.

