PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens of people in our area are marking the anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marchers representing “MLK365,” “CeaseFirePA,” and other groups walked across the Ben Franklin Bridge, Thursday morning.

They gathered at 6 a.m. on the Philadelphia side and later offered a prayer for peace from the pinnacle of the bridge.

This is the 12th year for the “Bridge Walk for Peace.”

Today marks 51 years since King’s death.