



PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) –– A brush fire that has burned thousands of acres on a South Jersey military base is still burning. The fire at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst broke out around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a training range near Browns Mills Road in Pemberton and had burned through about 1,200 acres by Thursday morning.

Over 100 firefighters from Joint Base MDL, New Jersey State Forest Service, Burlington County Strike Team and aerial support are working to contain the blaze.

Browns Mills Road, Juliustown Road and Pointville Road are closed for the foreseeable future, authorities say.

The base has not been damaged and no evacuations have been ordered. Officials say the fire does not pose a threat to the community at this time.