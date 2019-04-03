PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The presence of Phillies fans was heard loud and clear during Bryce Harper’s return to Nationals Park. Fans were so loud in the stands Tuesday night that security told them to quiet down.

Obviously, the fans didn’t listen.

And Phillies fans are being told to quiet down by Nationals security pic.twitter.com/SE7Z3ZNxPi — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) April 3, 2019

Fans continued with a “We Got Harper” chant throughout the game.

“There’s a lot of Phils fans out here today man, go Phillies,” said Steve Nathanson, a South Jersey native.

And after his 2-run home run in the 8th, fans were caught running up and down the aisles celebrating with each other.

“There’s so many Phillies fans it just kind of feels like home,” said Northeast Philly native Alex Durkin.

Harper launches a 2-run shot into the upper deck in right and Phillies fans are literally running up and down the aisles at National's Park celebrating lol with each other. This is surreal. — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) April 3, 2019

The Phillies and Nationals close out their two-game series today.