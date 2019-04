PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nation’s biggest wireless carrier is kicking off a plan for children. Verizon Mobile’s add-on plan, dubbed “Just Kids,” launches tomorrow.

It’s part of the company’s “Mix and Match” plan.

The add-on feature allows parents to control what kids watch and set screen time limits. Parents can even turn off WiFi.

The plan allows unlimited talk and text for 20 contacts pre-approved by mom and dad.