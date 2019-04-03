



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released the photo of the suspect they’re searching for in the shooting death of a high-ranking police commander’s son. Police are searching for 19-year-old Tyquan “Fats” Atkinson for the murder of 20-year-old Nick Flacco.

Flacco, the son of Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Chief Inspector Chris Flacco, was shot and killed at FDR Park last Saturday after the Phillies game. Police say friends of the victim allegedly “dared” the suspect to pull the trigger.

Police say Nick Flacco was home celebrating his birthday Friday. On Saturday, after the Phillies’ big win, Flacco was tailgating with friends in FDR Park around 10 p.m. That’s when a fight broke out and a woman threatened to “call her man.”

The man came by, pulled out his gun and fired it into the air, but police say Flacco’s friends encouraged him to shoot at them because they didn’t believe the gun was real. At first, the man walked away, but the gunman later came back and fired at Flacco, leaving him for dead.

Police say Atkinson is considered armed and dangerous.

Atkinson is described as a 6-foot-tall black male, and weighing around 160 pounds. His last known address is on the 1600 block of South 32nd Street.

Police say Atkinson frequents the area of 10th and Oregon and 12th and Ritner.

If you see Atkinson, call 911 immediately.