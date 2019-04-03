



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a high-ranking police commander’s son. Police arrested 19-year-old Tyquan “Fats” Atkinson for the murder of 20-year-old Nick Flacco.

Atkinson, who is from the Grays Ferry section of the city, was arrested in Chester.

Flacco, the son of Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Chief Inspector Chris Flacco, was shot and killed at FDR Park last Saturday after the Phillies game. Police say friends of the victim allegedly “dared” the suspect to pull the trigger.

Police say Nick Flacco was home celebrating his birthday Friday. On Saturday, after the Phillies’ big win, Flacco was tailgating with friends in FDR Park around 10 p.m. That’s when a fight broke out and a woman threatened to “call her man.”

The man came by, pulled out his gun and fired it into the air, but police say Flacco’s friends encouraged him to shoot at them because they didn’t believe the gun was real. Detectives say he fired a second shot, which didn’t hit anybody. He then left, and returned 15 minutes later, said something to the group, and shot Flacco once in the chest, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said the two groups that were involved in the altercation, one from Northeast Philadelphia and the other from South Philly, had encounters before.

Philadelphia Police updating reporters on identification of homicide suspect Tyquan Atkinson in fatal shooting of Nicholas Flacco. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/TifT6mkawC — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 3, 2019

“There are two groups of persons on either side, two different camps if you will, these are mainly juveniles and young adults in their early 20s. They have had encounters before, in the past from my understanding,” said Smith.

Smith said witnesses came forward and that’s how authorities were able to put the investigation together.