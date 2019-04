PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Northeast Philadelphia high school is on lockdown after a student threatened to school up the school during class, officials say. Police say a male student threatened to shoot up Swenson Arts and Tech High School, located at 2750 Red Lion Rd., at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police placed the school on lockdown around the same time.

The male student is in custody.

Police are currently searching the school. No weapon has been found at this time.