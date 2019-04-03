  • CBS 3On Air

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus crash in Gloucester County. The bus crashed into a garage at Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township, just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened at 201 Kings Highway.

Authorities say the driver suffered undisclosed head injuries and was being treated at a hospital.

There were no students on board at the time.

The bus and the garage were both damaged in the crash.

Authorities say it appears that the driver lost control of the bus, but it wasn’t clear why that occurred. The crash remains under investigation.

