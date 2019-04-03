



PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (CBS) — Family and friends gathered Wednesday in Princeton Junction, Mercer County, for the funeral of Samantha Josephson. The college student was killed last week in South Carolina after getting into the wrong car, thinking it was her Uber ride.

Hundreds of people are at the Congregation Beth Chaim for Josephson’s funeral, which began at noon.

Josephson, who is from Robbinsville, was a student at the University of South Carolina. She was killed last week after apparently getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride.

At the funeral for @UofSC student Samantha Josephson now, a family spokesperson calls for more protection and accountability in the ride sharing industry after the 21yo was allegedly murdered by a man she mistook as her @Uber driver pic.twitter.com/Tc4NmT3yvo — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) April 3, 2019

Last Friday morning, police in Columbia, South Carolina say instead of an Uber, she got into a car driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland, who is now charged with the young woman’s murder.

Josephson was a political science major and planned to attend Drexel University School of Law. She leaves behind her parents and a sister.

Prior to the service, a family spokesperson addressed the tragedy.

“To the police departments at the college and the City of Columbia, their pursuit to find the animal who took Sammy from us, those efforts won’t soon be forgotten. Law enforcement’s true due diligence for justice led to an acceptable result under these terrible circumstances,” said Seth Josephson.

He continued, “The sadness that is being suffered will never end, it may wain in the future, but will always leave a hole in the hearts of a fun-loving, generous, kind parents and sister.”

Josephson also shared what the family hopes people will take from the college student’s murder.

“The message the family hopes people, young adults for certain, get from the senseless killing of a wonderful girl, is that the rideshare community, Uber and Lyft, learn from this and take ownership of the fortune made by their customers.”

The family wants more protection for ridesharing customers and accountability for the industry.

Today’s services are private and afterwards there will be a period of mourning following the burial.