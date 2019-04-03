BREAKING:Suspect Tyquan Atkinson arrested for murder of high-ranking police official's son, officials say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Ridley Park fire, Ridley Park News

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A Ridley Park police officer was injured after saving the lives of four residents from a burning apartment building in Delaware County on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say Officer Michael Hanly is currently in stable condition with burns and smoke inhalation.

Police say he saved four residents from the three-alarm blaze on the 100 block of Ridley Avenue.

The fire is at an old Victorian home that’s been converted into apartments.

There is no word on what started the fire.

