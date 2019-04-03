  • CBS 3On Air

CLOSTER, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey boy is striking out in his effort to play softball. Nine-year-old Cayden Walsh is a triplet and he wants to play on the same team as his sisters.

But the team is for girls only, so league organizers won’t let Cayden play.

“You got a bigger, stronger boy who’s hitting the ball harder, you know, the girls could risk getting injured,” recreation director Jim Oettinger said.

The league suggested Cayden start his own co-ed softball league next year.

“This is about a nine-year-old boy, whether it’s my boy or another boy — a boy who really doesn’t even like sports — just to get out of the house and be part of a team and play with his sisters,” Cayden’s father said.

He still hopes the league changes its mind before the season starts in a couple weeks.

