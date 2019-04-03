PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police arrested a man who they say crashed a stolen car into several parked cars in Harrowgate Tuesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Ontario and Argyle Streets.

Officers were trying to pull the man over when he smashed the car in between two cars parked on Ontario Street. Police say the man jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but after a short foot chase he was arrested.

“I was in my kitchen when I heard the car go by. He was speeding really fast and then I heard a couple of cars get hit and I didn’t come outside until my neighbor knocked on my door and told me that they hit my car,” one man told Eyewitness News.

He added that the owner of the stolen car said she had left the car running while she ran into a local grocery store.

Despite the damage, no one was hurt.