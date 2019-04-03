



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia high school students tested their mental fortitude and physical stamina to see if they have what it takes to join the U.S. Army. More than 300 students at the School of the Future in West Philadelphia participated in the U.S. Army High School Challenge on Wednesday.

The students competed in a fitness relay, showed off their strength in a match assessment test, and worked on team building.

“The obstacle course is hard, you gotta be fast paced, you got to work together. You can’t just go in it by yourself,” said high school senior Gabrim Mercado.

The students experienced firsthand some of the skills needed to succeed as a U.S. Army soldier. A lot of those skills, organizers say, involve teamwork.

“Teamwork make the dream work. So if no one’s working as a team, nothing goes right,” said junior Ka’vonn Porter-Parker.

The high school challenge has been traveling to schools all around the country for the last several years. It also teaches students about scholarships and other opportunities within the U.S. Army while testing students’ mental and physical strength.

“They see what the Army’s about. They see what we do and it’s fun,” said Quoya Dubose, from the Mid-Atlantic Battalion.

After working through these challenges, some of these students are now considering the Army as a career path.

The competition was organized by U.S. Army recruiters from Center City. For more information on the Army, click here.