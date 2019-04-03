  • CBS 3On Air

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Flames broke out at a strip mall in Washington Township, early Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called out to the “New Market Place” at 279 Egg Harbor Road, just after 5 a.m.

Crews could be seen on the roof of the building.

Flames Rip Through Strip Mall In Washington Township

Credit: CBS3

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

