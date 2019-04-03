Fire Breaks Out At Camden Apartment Building

Filed Under:Camden News, Local, Local TV


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – An apartment building in Camden County is damaged after an overnight fire. It happened along the 2800 block of Hull Road.

A teenager who was home at the time tells CBS3 she noticed smoke in the hallway. Moments later, she saw sparks coming from a bathroom wall.

“The fire alarm didn’t go off in the house so I had to come down stairs, and then when they bust open the door the fire alarm went off and I was like we could’ve been dead, or something,” said Nayae Lockhart.

The teenager says everyone got out safely.

