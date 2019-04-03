SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – Residents near the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Power Plants in New Jersey can expect to hear emergency sirens next Tuesday night while officials test the system. The plants are within 50 miles of Delaware’s borders, so those near Delaware may also hear the sirens.

The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the plants will be activated at 7:30 p.m. for three to five minutes. The siren tests will be followed by a test message of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on local radio stations.

The sirens are used to alert the public in the event of an actual emergency at either the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Stations. In such an emergency, the public would be alerted by the sirens to tune radios to one of the local EAS stations for important emergency instructions.

The test will be conducted by the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware State Police.