



RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Delaware County man has been arrested after trying to lure a young girl who was waiting for an ice cream truck to his car, officials say. David Fetter is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Police say the young girl was near the intersection of Dale Road and Secane Road waiting for an ice cream truck to arrive when a gold sedan operated by a man approached her on March 30.

She recognized the vehicle from a previous incident, involving another juvenile family member, and ran back to her house as the vehicle came closer.

The man reportedly yelled, “Hey you, come here,” at her, while motioning with his finger.

The victim made it safely to her home. The incident was caught on surveillance video and posted to social media.

The driver was later identified as Fetter. A warrant was issued for Fetter’s arrest and he was subsequently apprehended at his residence in Prospect Park.