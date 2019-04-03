BREAKING:Suspect Tyquan Atkinson arrested for murder of high-ranking police official's son, officials say
PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews are working to contain a 1,200-acre fire on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Wednesday night. Officials at the base say the brush fire started around 2:30 p.m. on a training range on the base near Browns Mills Road in Pemberton.

Over 100 firefighters from Joint Base MDL, New Jersey State Forest Service, Burlington County Strike Team and aerial support are working to contain the blaze. Officials say crews are expected to continue working throughout the night.

Browns Mills Road, Juliustown Road and Pointville Road are closed for the foreseeable future, authorities say.

Officials say the fire does not pose a threat to the community at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

