



SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) – The community in Washington Township, New Jersey is meeting Wednesday night after mercury was found in the gym floors of some public schools. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the administration building in Sewell.

The school district already said it is relocating gym classes in its six elementary schools, Bunker Hill Middle School and Washington Township High School.

The district says it doesn’t believe the mercury levels present any danger to students or staff, but they’re moving classes out of an abundance of caution.