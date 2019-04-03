



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Negotiators for the faculty union and the administration of the Community College of Philadelphia will resume talks at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The two sides met Tuesday for a 17-hour bargaining session that ended around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Classes are in session as usual today.

Last week, nearly all of the 1,200 union employees voted in favor of a strike.

The faculty and staff are threatening a strike over pay and working conditions.

Administrators previously said their last offer was final.

If a strike actually happens, the union says it will give students at least a 24-hour warning.