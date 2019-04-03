BREAKING:Firefighters Battling 3-Alarm Blaze At Delaware County Apartment Building
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crab that is found off the coast of New Jersey and in the Chesapeake Bay has turned up across the ocean and folks over there are not happy about it. The blue crab, known for its distinctive blue claws, has invaded the coast of Spain.

The crabs are being researched at the University of Alicante, in Alicante, Spain.

Scientists are trying to figure out how to fight back.

It seems the blue crabs are devouring everything in sight and that’s affecting the Mediterranean’s fishing industry.

