BELLEFONTE, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Three ex-Penn State fraternity brothers have been sentenced to jail on hazing charges in connection to the February 2017 death of Timothy Piazza, a student pledging the fraternity. The sentences handed down Tuesday to the three former Beta Theta Pi members range from 30 days to three months in jail, reports Centre Daily Times.

Michael Bonatucci, Luke Visser and Joshua Kurczewski all previously pleaded guilty to various charges related to the death of 19-year-old Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza had consumed a large amount of alcohol on pledge bid acceptance night in 2017 and was fatally injured in a series of falls.

The ex-district attorney had pursued involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against some of the students. But judges dismissed some of those allegations and prosecutors withdrew others.

