Upper Bern Township


UPPER BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — About 28,000 chickens were killed after a fast-moving fire ripped through a barn in Berks County. Authorities say the fire at A&L Farms in Upper Bern Township broke out around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Flames tore through a 600-foot-long chicken house on the 3300 block of Mountain Road, killing all the chickens inside.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the barn engulfed in flames and part of the roof collapsed. Police say the chicken house was destroyed by the blaze, which burned for nearly three hours before it was brought under control.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

Police say the damage estimate is unknown, however, it is believed to be several million dollars.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

