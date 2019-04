PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — if you shop at Whole Foods, heads up! Starting Wednesday, Amazon is cutting prices on hundreds of products at the premium grocery chain.

About 500 products, including greens, tomatoes and fruits will be discounted. Customers will save an average of 20 percent.

Whole Foods is also doubling the number of weekly deals for Amazon Prime members.