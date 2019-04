NEW YORK (CBS) – Walking in heels is hard enough, let alone in the snow. Well, a man in New York cleared a path for his wife using only his feet!

The couple’s daughter tweeted the video, saying, “My brother just sent me this video of my dad making a path for my mom to walk. I’m in love this is precious.”

My brother just sent me this video of my dad making a path for my mom to walk. I’m in love 😭😍 this is precious pic.twitter.com/trNqVbarjq — 💁🏽‍♀️ (@_Christar_) March 31, 2019

It’s been viewed more than 10 million times.