



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Made in America festival returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Labor Day weekend with a star-studded lineup! Travis Scott and Cardi B are set to headline the 2019 festival.

Other performers scheduled to perform include: Juice WRLD, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kodak Black, Bazzi, Jorja Smith, Blueface, Pink Sweat$, Jacob Banks, KAYTRANADA, Grace Carter, Kayzo, Tierra Whack, Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Hippie Sabotage, SG Lewis (DJ Set), MadeinTYO, DaBaby, Amber Mark, Megan Thee Stallion, KASAI, Channel Tres, elephante, Phantoms, Set Mo, 99 Neighbors and Calboy.

The two-day event will be held on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. General public tickets will go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

This is the festival’s eighth year.