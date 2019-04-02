



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University will soon be a tobacco-free campus. The university has announced they will be banning the use of tobacco products in all indoor and outdoor spaces at each Temple campus in the United States.

University President Richard Englert made the announcement Tuesday, stating the decision was made following a report from the Presidential Smokefree Campus Task Force.

The task force, which was led by College of Public Health Dean Laura Siminoff and was comprised of students, faculty and staff, collected and reviewed data on policy options for the university to address the dangers of secondhand smoke and tobacco use on campus.

“Last year, the Presidential Smokefree Campus Task Force issued its final report,” Englert said. “After extensive data collection and review, the task force recommended Temple should join the growing number of universities that are committed to the creation of a healthier working, learning and living environment.”

The university hopes the ban will help students, faculty and staff break their nicotine addiction and create a healthier campus.

School officials plan to have the policy in place by July 1, with full implementation taking place at the start of the 2019 fall semester.

Click here to read the task force’s full report.