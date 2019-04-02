



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An argument in North Philadelphia ended with two men shot and a suspect in custody. The shooting happened outside the Crown Chicken restaurant near Broad Street and Erie Avenue in Tioga, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the bullets went flying into the Crown Chicken, while the owner and his uncle were at work.

Investigators say two men were arguing outside the restaurant when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man in his back. Police say a second person, a 36-year-old bystander, was also hit in the knee.

Police counted 11 shell casings on the ground.

“There were two males having an argument outside of the Crown Chicken, and at that time one of the males drew a gun and fired several rounds, approximately 11 shell casings are on the ground,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Lee Strollo.

Both men are in stable condition.

One of the bullets from this mornings shooting on Broad and Erie hit this Crown Fried Chicken. The owner showed me other bullet holes from previous shootings. About six weeks ago, we reported two nearby businesses were also hit by stray bullets. One of them had workers inside! pic.twitter.com/WJPhi2yjHL — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) April 2, 2019

A short time later, police stopped a car at 15th Street and Indiana Avenue. Police identified the man driving that car as the shooter.

He was taken into custody.

Detectives are still gathering evidence.

This is not the first time there has been a shooting on the 3700 block of Broad Street. About two months ago in another shooting, bullets went flying and hit nearby businesses while people were inside. The Crown Chicken owner also tells CBS3 his business was hit by bullets about 10 to 12 years ago.