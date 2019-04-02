



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – There’s talk of Atlantic City International Airport possibly becoming a spaceport. That after a bill was introduced in New Jersey legislature.

Republican Sen. Chris Brown and Democrat Sen. Vin Gopal introduced the bill in January that would establish an Atlantic City International Airport Spaceport Feasibility Study Commission.

The study would look at the possibility of turning the small airport into a place capable of launching aircraft into space.

You can read the full legislation here.