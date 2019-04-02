



ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Samantha Josephson was killed Friday when she got into a car she mistakenly thought was her Uber. On Tuesday, a vigil was held in her hometown of Robbinsville.

A father facing tremendous grief, a boyfriend mourning and a community came together to remember 21-year-old Josephson, a student at the University of South Carolina.

Police say Nathaniel Rowland stabbed and killed her after she got into his sedan, mistaking it for her Uber.

“He was a monster, right? What he did was — I don’t want anybody else to go through it as a parent,” Seymour Josephson said.

In front of hundreds who gathered to remember his daughter, Seymour Josephson pleaded with those gathered to be extra vigilant while using ride-sharing apps.

“I’m telling you, this is not something you would ever want to do. You don’t want to go through this,” he said.

Many shared funny memories of the quirky student destined for law school at Drexel University on a full ride.

And all gathered hoped such a tragedy never hits home again.

Josephson’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in Princeton Junction.