PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you use a debit card to make purchases, be careful where you use it. The risk of fraud is everywhere, but experts say certain places are more dangerous than others.

Here are four risky places to avoid using a debit card:

• Outdoor ATMs

Experts say thieves can easily install a skimming device to capture your card information.

• Gas stations

They’re not secure, experts say.

• Online retailers

This may be the most dangerous because of hacking, according to experts.

• Bars and restaurants

You give your card to the server not knowing whether the card information was copied while it was gone.