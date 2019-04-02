  • CBS 3On Air

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper got emotional talking about being a father for the first time while speaking to reporters before his return to Nationals Park on Tuesday. Harper and his wife, Kayla, announced on Instagram Monday that they are expecting a baby boy in August.

“It’s very exciting, very happy to welcome a baby boy, it’s going to be pretty cool. I’m getting a little emotional because I’m very excited, very excited for my wife, for myself, for my family,” said Harper, who was choking up.

‘It’s Going To Be Wild’: Hundreds Of Phillies Fans Heading To DC For Bryce Harper’s Return

Harper posted a photo of him and his wife holding a “Baby Harper” No. 3 jersey in front of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. He posted a second photo of a sonogram on top of a baby Phillies jacket.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Deletes Tweet Depicting Bryce Harper As Benedict Arnold Ahead Of Return

Harper wrote, “Philly raised little man will be! #BabyHarper.”

Harper is returning to the nation’s capital for the first time Tuesday as an opposing player. He spent his first seven seasons as a National before signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies.

