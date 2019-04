PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people are now facing charges after a fight inside an Atlantic City McDonald’s over the weekend. Police say three 17-year-old girls and 21-year-old Marcus Adderly have been arrested and charged.

One teen allegedly assaulted an employee. Police say another teen sprayed pepper spray in a security guard’s face.

Police Investigating After Chaos Breaks Out At Atlantic City McDonald’s

Police say all four damaged McDonald’s property.