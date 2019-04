UPPER BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Approximately 28,000 chickens are dead in a fire in Berks County. The fire is burning inside a chicken house on the 3300 block of Mountain Road in Upper Bern Township.

Officials say the chicken house held up to 30,000 chickens.

It has been knocked down, but officials say the fire is not under control.

No injuries to people have been reported.