(credit: CBS3)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa has partnered with Philadelphia restaurant, The Rooster, to launch the “Hoagies for Hope” campaign, featuring the “Broad Street Meatball,” to raise money for the Broad Street Ministry. Guests at Broad Street Ministry and The Rooster got a taste of the new hoagie during two special events Monday.

The hoagie was created by chef Michael Solomonov, the owner of The Rooster, and Wawa chef, Farley Kaiser.

The hoagie comes on a toasted Amororo roll, with provolone cheese, garlic aioli, cherry pepper relish, meatballs and parmesan cheese.

Proceeds from “Broad Street Meatball” sales will go towards Broad Street Ministry.

Customers can purchase the meatball hoagie from 15 Center City Wawa locations or at The Rooster, located at 1526 Sansom St., throughout the month of April.

