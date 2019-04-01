



WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — There’s a health concern in South Jersey as officials say rubber gym floors at several public schools tested positive for mercury. The eight schools are in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

“I know that a lot of parents are upset and pulling their kids out because we don’t know,” said parent Collette Staab.

Staab has been leading the charge to inform fellow Washington Township parents about the presence of mercury in many of their children’s school gymnasiums.

In January, Washington Township Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Bollendorf sent out a letter to parents informing them of mercury testing at eight schools in Washington Township which have rubber gym floors. At issue is that until the early 2000s, some synthetic floors were installed with mercury additives and wear and tear over time released mercury vapors.

“We have kids that are low to the ground when they go to gym, they run, slide, sit ups, and mercury vapors are heavy, so they’re low to the ground like the kids,” said Staab.

Some school officials in Washington Township became aware of mercury in at least one gym during a floor repair in 2017. They say initial testing showed the mercury level below action levels set by the state health department.

Bollendorf said he wasn’t made aware until last summer. After more consulting and research, he ordered much more comprehensive testing which confirmed mercury is below state standards.

“It’s difficult, if not impossible, to tell people that in spite of what the best information that’s out there will tell you, the gym floors are safe. I believe that they’re safe. I would have my own children on these floors if my children were still in school,” said Bollendorf.

To lower mercury exposure, the schools have increased ventilation, mopping and lowered gym temperatures. Now, they are planning an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss replacing all the gyms. It’s something many parents are demanding, as some have pulled their kids out of gym class and are seeking mercury testing from pediatricians.

“My biggest demand and concern is that they should be shutting all these gyms down,” said parent Marie Hurd.

Wednesday’s school board meeting will decide about redirecting $3 million in the budget to replace all the rubber gym floors this summer. If it’s approved, the work will ideally be done by the beginning of the next school year.