



NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Starting Monday, police in New Jersey are cracking down on distracted driving as part of a new enforcement initiative. The campaign is called, “U Drive, U Text, U Pay.”

April is “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” and officers are on high alert.

They’re looking for distracted drivers who are talking or texting on their cellphones.

“Distracted driving kills. The friends, family, and neighbors of the thousands of people killed nationwide each year in distracted driving crashes will tell you it is a very serious safety problem,” the state says on its website.

Distracted driving was reportedly a contributing factor in 53 percent of crashes in New Jersey in 2016.