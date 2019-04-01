PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Several major airlines have reported technical issues and delays at several airports. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday morning that several airlines were dealing with computer issues. The agency recommended people contact their airline directly for flight information and updates.

Philadelphia International Airport retweeted the FAA alert regarding computer issues on Monday morning.

#Traveler Alert✈️: Several U.S. #airlines are experiencing computer issues this morning. Please contact your airline directly for flight information and updates. The #FAA does not cancel flights. #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/5x4U3f6ogu — The FAA (@FAANews) April 1, 2019

Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 7:05 Eastern that had been implemented for about 40 minutes.

From Southwest Airlines: As of 6:05am CDT, Southwest Airlines has lifted an internal ground stop implemented for about 40 minutes this morning during an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Scattered flight delays are anticipated — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) April 1, 2019

The airline anticipates scattered delays and said that travelers should check its website for the latest updates on specific flights.

American Airlines tells CBS3 AeroData had a technical issue that impacted a few of their regional carriers. The issue has since been resolved.

The technical issue that impacted a few of our regional carriers has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) April 1, 2019

Delta and United Airlines said some of their flights were also impacted.