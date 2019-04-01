YUMA, Ariz. (CBS/AP) — Authorities have released the names of two Marine pilots who died in a helicopter crash during a training mission in southwestern Arizona. One of the victims, 34-year-old Major Matthew M. Wiegand, was from Ambler, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Marine Corps officials said Monday Wiegand and 30-year-old Captain Travis W. Brannon of Nashville, Tennessee were killed in the crash.

They say the cause of Saturday night’s crash on the vast Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds remains under investigation.

Marine Corps officials say the AH-1Z Viper crashed while the pilots were conducting a training mission as part of a weapons and tactical instructor course.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)