



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lawmakers from Pennsylvania are joining forces to get a bipartisan effort over the finish line. The Combat Online Predators Act enhances criminal penalties for cyber-stalkers who terrorize children over the internet.

“Social media creates a new opportunity for monsters to engage in this kind of activity, and as a result, Congress and state legislatures need to take a hard look at legislation that will help protect our children from these kind of monsters,” Sen. Pat Toomey said.

Lansdale Man Facing Child Pornography Charges After Filming Events At Catholic School, Police Say

Sen. Casey and congressman Brian Fitzpatrick are also pushing for the bill. The legislation was inspired by a cyber-stalking case in Bucks County.