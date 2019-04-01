



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a dare to open fire may have led to the murder of the son of a high-ranking Philadelphia police official. Nick Flacco was gunned down over the weekend at FDR Park.

Police say friends of the victim allegedly “dared” the suspect to pull the trigger.

The 20-year-old Penn State student is the son of Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Chief Inspector Chris Flacco.

Police say Nick Flacco was home celebrating his birthday Friday. On Saturday, after the Phillies’ big win, Flacco was tailgating with friends in FDR Park around 10 p.m. That’s when a fight broke out and a woman threatened to “call her man.”

Philly Police say two of Flacco’s friends “encouraged the male to shoot them because they didn’t believe that the gun was real at the time.” https://t.co/ioRbFyQGqH @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ikNZp1JN1H — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 1, 2019

The man came by, pulled out his gun and fired it into the air, but police say Flacco’s friends encouraged him to shoot at them because they didn’t believe the gun was real. At first, the man walked away, but the gunman later came back and fired at Flacco, leaving him for dead.

“I think this was just a matter of intoxication by alcohol, because who in their right mind would dare someone to shoot them,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith.

“All these murders are ridiculous and senseless. Whether we know the individuals or not, we see the pain in the faces of these families each and every day,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Several fights began to break out between groups of women at FDR Park and some men tried to intervene. One woman threatened to ‘call her man.’ Shortly after, someone approached, opened fire and killed Flacco, said Captain Smith of @PhillyPolice https://t.co/WuAEYN5sUS — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 1, 2019

Investigators don’t know much about the suspect other than he was wearing a black hoodie.

Police say a $35,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Police are hoping the woman who called the shooter turns herself in.