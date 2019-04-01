



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Community College of Philadelphia and its faculty will be back at the negotiation table on Monday, trying to avoid a strike. Talks ran late Sunday night, with no agreement reached.

Threat Of Teachers’ Strike Worrying Students At Community College Of Philadelphia

Last week, nearly all of the 1,200 union employees voted in favor of a strike.

The biggest sticking points are workload and pay.

Administrators previously said their last offer was final.

Negotiations resume this afternoon.