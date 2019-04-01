



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Morey’s Piers in Wildwood set off a firestorm of outraged comments on social media after announcing they were ditching their longtime staple of “curley fries” and replacing them with healthier options, including kale chips, roasted chickpeas and seaweed salad using “locally sourced” seaweed.

The boardwalk favorite even released a pretty involved news release for the joke. In the release, they claimed that the change was happening after the results of a poll last year showed guests wanted healthier options.

“In November, Morey’s Piers took to social media, asking guests what kind of new concession items they wanted to see in 2019. Morey’s food and beverage team reviewed all the comments and emails submitted and it was clear that guests wanted more nutritious and healthier food options when visiting the piers. Some of the comments included more low carb food options, a healthy snack shack food stand, veggies with an assortment of dipping sauces, fruit sushi and more,” said the restaurant in the release.

The announcement left many “curley fries” fans upset.

“You’re kidding me???? How can you guys get rid of this staple? For vegan options? Have you looked at the demographics of the people on that boardwalk? How can you tell me they prefer kale chips over classic fries? 30 plus years Im coming down there, this is the dumbest decision ever made!,” commented Nicholas J Grillo.

Karen Bailey commented, “I go to the boardwalk just to eat Kale chips!! Said no one ever….”

“What kind of people did you survey? First you get rid of the iconic filttzer ride and now this! Curleys has had lines out the wazoo and has brought so much business to the boardwalk. The least that could be done is to keep one of the locations and change the other one. Generations of my family have been going to Wildwood every summer and it is tradition to get Curleys. Someone start circling a petition because this ridiculous!” said Kelliann Bolash.

Luckily, it was all a joke. Morey’s Piers took to Facebook to confirm fans will be able to enjoy their signature crinkle fries when Curley’s Fries opens for the season.

Morey’s tells CBS3 they do have healthy food options, though. And to reward upset fry fans, Morey’s will give away free fries to the first 100 guests on opening day, Saturday, April 13.