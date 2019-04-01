AUSTRALIA (CBS) – McDonald’s has left pickle lovers in Australia craving a pickle burger after an April Fool’s Day joke. The fast-food chain shared a photo of the “McPickle” burger on its Australia Instagram account. The photo shows pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup and sesame buns.
View this post on Instagram
Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger. It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses. #dailynuggets #mcpickle #pickleoverload #maccas #imlovinit
Although it was a joke, some people thought it was a new menu item and actually wanted a bite.
McDonald’s then commented on the post that the McPickle burger was “available until yesterday.”