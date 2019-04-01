  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:April Fool's Day, McDonald's, Talkers

AUSTRALIA (CBS) – McDonald’s has left pickle lovers in Australia craving a pickle burger after an April Fool’s Day joke. The fast-food chain shared a photo of the “McPickle” burger on its Australia Instagram account. The photo shows pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup and sesame buns.

Although it was a joke, some people thought it was a new menu item and actually wanted a bite.

McDonald’s then commented on the post that the McPickle burger was “available until yesterday.”

