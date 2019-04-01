  • CBS 3On Air

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in Atlantic County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Mays Landing woman. She suffers from dementia.

Eighty-five-year-old Kathleen Elkow was last seen at her house on Weymouth Road on Thursday afternoon.

Volunteers are searching the area between Mizpah Road and Watering Hole for any signs of the woman.

She was wearing a red, white and black checkered shirt with blue jeans and tan sneakers.

Call Hamilton Township Police if you have any information.

